Citymax Hotel Bur Dubai is all set for a two-week Asian Street Food Fest at Sizzling Wok starting from 1st to 15th December 2017. During the festival, on offer for diners will be a wide variety of irresistible Asian street food specialties from across the region including China, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Japan and Korea. Sizzling live cooking stations and a festive ambiance will complete the experience, transporting guests to the bustling streets of the Far East.

Satish Nambiar, General Manager of Citymax Hotels Bur Dubai, said, “The Far East is a melting pot of exciting and varied cuisines. Its streets are a kaleidoscope of diverse and colourful regional dishes and we are delighted to bring the very best of Asia’s street food to Sizzling Wok. Our chefs have created a tempting mix of popular, ethnic delights that are hard to resist and will take you on a journey of discovery through the streets of Asia.”

ASIAN STREET FOOD FEST

Venue: Sizzling Wok at Citymax Hotel Bur Dubai

Price: AED 55 per person.

Day: Available Daily from 1st to 15th December 2017

Time: From 7:00pm to 12 midnight.

For bookings and more information, please call us on +971 (0)4 4078000 or 0501007065

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thehuddlers

Instagram: www.instagram.com/wearethehuddlers