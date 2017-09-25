At their latest concert, the famous Lebanese music band, Mashrou’ Leila, some of the audience raised the rainbow flag (commonly known as the gay pride flag or LGBT pride flag) and that was when hell broke loose. as usual social media went crazy.

The Syndicate of Musicians quickly issued a declaration clearing itself from supporting ‘such behaviours’, and stated that the establishment of any music ceremony required the approval of three parties, the syndicate, the manpower and the public security. (Translation: Hey, it is not on us only.)

To add insult to injury the deputy of the Syndicate of Musicians, Reza Ragab, declared that the syndicate decided to ban any upcoming concerts of “Mashrou’ Leila“, (Which is weird since the syndicate is not a repressive party), but he stressed that such concerts would not be held in Egypt again.

We will have to say our adieus to the Lebanese band until further notice.

