Cairo, Egypt – The fourth edition of Cairo bites, Egypt’s biggest food festival, opened its doors for the Egyptian families and foodies on May 5th and 6th. The event was located in xxx square feet of the Playground Area at Cairo Festival City.





Building on Cairo bites previous success, this year’s theme was blending Egypt cultures “A Taste of Egypt”. The event mixed up the diversified Egyptian cultures from with the contemporary food to witness “A Taste of Egypt” and experience a harmony of cultures.



This event witnessed 10,000 visitors, 100 restaurants and 30 celebrity chefs. Families rolled up their sleeves and enjoyed Cairo bites non-stop live cooking shows, musical performances, and food sampling. The kids also enjoyed the activities held in the kid’s fun zone and fun stage for the first year.





This year the event was brought by Fairy and sponsored by Crystal, Seera, Ideal standard, Otlob, Afia, Italiano, Philips, LG, Tseppas, Gannah, Studio Masr, Botly Masr.





The official TV Sponsor was CBC Sofra and the official Radio was Nogoum FM

The most delicious weekend did not stop there; visitors were entertained by CBC Sofra celebrity chefs whom were performing live cooking shows. CBC Sofra celebrity shefs included El Sherbeny, Sally Fouad, Amira Shanab, Ghada El Telly and others.