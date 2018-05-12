Cairo Celebration Choir is collaborating with The Ayoub sisters
– UK No 1 classical artists in a World Music Concert presenting
songs from more than 5 continents performed for the first time
in Egypt with arrangements made specially for this collaboration
like: lama Bada yatathana and Ah ya Zein
The Cairo Celebration Choir (CCC):
Founded in 2000 by the choir’s artistic director Maestro Nayer
Nagui.
The choir has over 120 members from more than seven
nationalities, various educational backgrounds and professions.
All members were brought together by a passion for music, and
a dedication to singing to spread cross-cultural understanding
and appreciation locally and internationally.
The CCC has performed in prestigious venues in Egypt
included but not limited to the Cairo Opera House, the
Manasterly palace, the Syed Darwish Opera house, the citadel
and the Basilique church. International performances also at the
Mohamed V Theatre in Casablanca in collaboration with Les
Voix du Choeur and the Unesco in Paris
Among other collaboration projects the choir has performed
with Dozan and Awtar choir from Jordan in 2 concerts in Egypt.
CCC’s rich repertoire includes diverse pieces such as Gabriel
Fauré’s Requiem, Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle,
Schubert’s Stabat Mater, Handel’s Ode to St. Cecilia, Mozart’s
Grand Mass in C minor, Beethoven’s Mass in C major, a
selection of Gregorian songs along side the well known Aghany
bel Araby program
The Ayoub Sisters:
Since making their Royal Albert Hall debut in 2016,
Scottish – Egyptian sisters Sarah and Laura Ayoub have
had a meteoric start to their career.
Discovered by Mark Ronson and now signed to Decca
Records in partnership with Classic FM; the multi-
instrumentalist sisters recorded their debut album with
the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in the world-renowned
Abbey Road Studios. Their album debuted at No.1 in
the Official Classical Artist Albums Chart.
The duo have performed across the UK, Europe, Middle
East and Asia with highlights including appearances at
the Royal Albert Hall, Royal Festival Hall, London
Palladium, The Embassy of Egypt, The Cairo Opera
House, touring with choirmaster Gareth Malone and a
record-breaking debut in China of 13 performances in 4
days.
The multi-award winning sisters made their live television
debut, performing their own arrangement of George
Michael’s ‘Mother’s Pride’ at the BAFTAs. That single,
along with each single the sisters have ever released
reached the top of the iTunes chart within minutes.
Global Award nominees, Infinitime Music and Young Scot
Award winners, The Ayoub Sisters are fast becoming the
sound and faces of a truly exciting new generation of
classical and crossover artists.
Laura is playing on a 1810 J.Gagliano violin which is
kindly loaned to her by Florian Leonhard.
CAIRO CELEBRATION CHOIR & THE AYOUB SISTERS IN A WORLD MUSIC CONCERT
Cairo Celebration Choir is collaborating with The Ayoub sisters