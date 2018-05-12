Cairo Celebration Choir is collaborating with The Ayoub sisters

– UK No 1 classical artists in a World Music Concert presenting

songs from more than 5 continents performed for the first time

in Egypt with arrangements made specially for this collaboration

like: lama Bada yatathana and Ah ya Zein

The Cairo Celebration Choir (CCC):

Founded in 2000 by the choir’s artistic director Maestro Nayer

Nagui.

The choir has over 120 members from more than seven

nationalities, various educational backgrounds and professions.

All members were brought together by a passion for music, and

a dedication to singing to spread cross-cultural understanding

and appreciation locally and internationally.

The CCC has performed in prestigious venues in Egypt

included but not limited to the Cairo Opera House, the

Manasterly palace, the Syed Darwish Opera house, the citadel

and the Basilique church. International performances also at the

Mohamed V Theatre in Casablanca in collaboration with Les

Voix du Choeur and the Unesco in Paris

Among other collaboration projects the choir has performed

with Dozan and Awtar choir from Jordan in 2 concerts in Egypt.

CCC’s rich repertoire includes diverse pieces such as Gabriel

Fauré’s Requiem, Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle,

Schubert’s Stabat Mater, Handel’s Ode to St. Cecilia, Mozart’s

Grand Mass in C minor, Beethoven’s Mass in C major, a

selection of Gregorian songs along side the well known Aghany

bel Araby program

The Ayoub Sisters:

Since making their Royal Albert Hall debut in 2016,

Scottish – Egyptian sisters Sarah and Laura Ayoub have

had a meteoric start to their career.

Discovered by Mark Ronson and now signed to Decca

Records in partnership with Classic FM; the multi-

instrumentalist sisters recorded their debut album with

the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in the world-renowned

Abbey Road Studios. Their album debuted at No.1 in

the Official Classical Artist Albums Chart.

The duo have performed across the UK, Europe, Middle

East and Asia with highlights including appearances at

the Royal Albert Hall, Royal Festival Hall, London

Palladium, The Embassy of Egypt, The Cairo Opera

House, touring with choirmaster Gareth Malone and a

record-breaking debut in China of 13 performances in 4

days.

The multi-award winning sisters made their live television

debut, performing their own arrangement of George

Michael’s ‘Mother’s Pride’ at the BAFTAs. That single,

along with each single the sisters have ever released

reached the top of the iTunes chart within minutes.

Global Award nominees, Infinitime Music and Young Scot

Award winners, The Ayoub Sisters are fast becoming the

sound and faces of a truly exciting new generation of

classical and crossover artists.

Laura is playing on a 1810 J.Gagliano violin which is

kindly loaned to her by Florian Leonhard.

