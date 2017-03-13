Since opening its doors CFCM has consistently surprised and exceeded expectations benchmarking itself as a leader in the retail sector; and the shoppers agree! So, it’s no surprise that this year, the retail destination was ranked by shoppers, customers and tourists alike as the country’s number one shopping mall on TripAdvisor. The mall has consistently set itself apart from the competition by offering a 360 dining, retail and entertainment experience and year round out of the box activation and activities, which ensure shoppers keep on coming back. Further affirming their leading position the mall was also ranked number one on the check-in app FourSquare.

The authenticity of TripAdvisor lies in its reviewers unbiased and honest opinions, with the website then examining the outlets that received a full year of positive reviews and awarding them with a certificate of excellence. The awarded businesses must have an overall rating of at least four out of five stars and have a minimum number of reviews to guarantee authenticity. The website assures that commercial businesses are solely rated based on the services they provide and by their own clients, to ensure that ratings are as credible as possible. The highest ranking recognition of excellence provided by the website, TravelAdvisor awards the Certificate of Excellence to hospitality businesses that deliver consistently great service.

Talking about this latest achievement Sam Hosn, General Manager of Cairo Festival City Mall said “The award is a testament to our ongoing efforts to create customer satisfaction, despite growing competition and market challenges we have established ourselves as Egypt’s mall of choice and a retail destination that others aspire to. We could like to thank our shoppers for their ongoing support and loyalty and look forward to offering new and exciting updates in the months to come.”