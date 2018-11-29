We are back back back again to look at the beautiful stars and their glamorous gowns on the red carpet of the closing ceremony of the great Cairo International Film Festival. However, despite the big failure at the opening, this red carpet got us confused some dresses were fabulous and some were…”questionable”. Let us go together and check some of the shining stars and their dresses on the red carpet:

The Real Best Dressed List:

1- Nour

Simply Woow!

2-Bassma.

The elegant star was more than fabulous on the red carpet with her fiery red dress she looked like a phoenix…so beautiful.

3-Arwa Gouda.

Come on you guys she does no wrong. The fashion icon Arwa looked like a peacock in her beautiful jumpsuit with the gorgeous tail.

4-Mai and Mais.

The sisters were shining bright on the red carpet and they looked like they are from a different era. May on her copper golden dress was simply royal you guys.

5-Saba Mubarak.

Like an angel, she came to the red carpet in a beautiful white dress with a beautiful cape.

The why on earth would you wear that list:

1-Nahed Elsebaay.

Yet again the trendy star seems to go for another sofa look but this time she wanted to elevate the look so she chose an antique sofa fabric.

2-Elham shahin.

The superstar wanted to give the audience a geography lesson so she put the map on her dress.

3-Shereen Reda.

No No No something went wrong with the diva because this look ain’t going to pass without lots of question marks.

4-Mona Hala.

We are pretty sure the young star got inspired by carpet city.

And Again The not so honorable mentions:

1-Fofa.

The “3aroset elmoled” look but not the good one.

2-Rania Yousef.

The memo was a red carpet look darling not the beach.

3-Sama Elmasry.

Doesn’t this look remind you guys with “Mohamed Sobhy” when he played a woman in his play” gablek talafzyoun”.

4-Yasmin Raees.

She looked beautiful and all but the color of the dress wore her out.

6-Eman Elasy.

Jessica rabbit back at it again but in white this time.

Of course, fashion is highly subjective so let us know if you agree with us or not.