We’ve all been waiting for the Cairo Film Festival to watch our favourite stars glowing in their fabulous gowns on the red carpet, but something went terribly wrong this year. Despite our deep admiration for our divas and stars, their fashion choice got us to raise an eyebrow or two. Let’s check out who wore what on the opening night of Cairo Film Festival’s 40th edition:

The Almost Best Dresses:

1- Durra

The always dreamy and beautiful star showed up in a glamorous beaded gown as if she stepped out of Wonderland. BUT hey, don’t you think we’ve seen this look way too many times on her before?!

2- Salma Aboudeif

Here comes one of the few dresses that actually screams fashion and is red carpet worthy. The tulle on her shoulder, the color fading at the bottom of the dress and the subtle pop of color got us all to give her a round of applause for her fabulous choice.

3- May Selim

“Flower Bower”; her white full of roses fitted dress showed how simplicity shines bright. The gorgeous May Selim looked so elegant and simple on the red carpet.

4- Engy Elmokadem

The pretty and ambitious star Engy Elmokadem glowed in her shiny fitted dress with cutouts; it was edgy, simple and just pretty. But the question is ….what happened to her makeup and hair?

5- Shereen Reda

The diva can do no wrong! She was simply glowing as she always does. Her see-through number with colorful beads blew our minds away.

6- Saba Mubarak

She is always on point and never disappoints her fans when it comes to fashion. The sweet star showed up in a beautiful one shoulder dress that wowed us all.

7-Tara Emad

A beautiful star with a beautiful statuesque blue dress.

The ‘Something Went Wrong’ Dresses:

1- Ghada Adel

We seriously got confused and couldn’t figure out what exactly she was wearing. Her dress was weirdly shaped and did not flaunt her beautiful figure. We all believe she can do better.

2- Nahed Elsebaay

Maybe the trendy fun star was thinking of comfort when she chose this dress. She seems to have followed the path of the queen of Instagram “Kim Kardashian”, but maybe she only saw her sofa look…. “REALLY QUEEN?”

3- Heidi Karam

The beautiful Heidi Karam showed up in a controversial dress with weirdly shaped embroidery that looked like it belonged to a piece of furniture, not a dress. It made her look shorter than she really is.

4- Nelly Karim

I mean her dress is beautiful and all, but isn’t this the same one she wore at the closing ceremony of the Gouna Film Festival? And isn’t this the exact same clutch too? Our message to her young and talented designer Mohanad Kojak is: “Really queen?”

5- Yosra

The diva’s dress was just fine.. it was actually stunning but again we have seen it on her way too many times already. We are sure the diva can do much better than that.

6- Rania Yousef

Oh.. OK.. Next..

Some ‘not so honourable’ mentions:

1- Fofa

“Because old is gold w keda”.

2- Mona Abd Elghany

“YOU SHALL NOT PASS”.

3- Reham Abd Elghafoor

We love your dress but these shoes, girl.

4- Nour

The Avant Garde look is beautiful but we need more.

5- Abeer Sabry

The Sahel cushions don’t look so good on a dress, honey.

6- Eman Elasy

The Jessica Rabbit look can work in animation, sweetie, not on the red carpet.

Of course, fashion is highly subjective so let us know if you agree or disagree with us.