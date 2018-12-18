Tis the season to be jolly and it doesn’t get any jollier than at the Nile Ritz Carlton hotel! Time and time again, the Nile Ritz Carlton prove that they truly know how to celebrate any given season.

So what do they have in store for us? We have a list of fun activities for you, your friends, and family.

Starting December 23rd until January 7th, we will be showered with fun and festive daily activities.

Get your sweet tooth fixed, daily

Let’s get things straight; one of the most important aspects of Christmas is pastries. The Nile Ritz Carlton are gathering their top pastry chefs who will be preparing holiday cookies, gingerbread, specialty Christmas log cakes and other Christmas desserts for you and your family.

What’s Christmas without a Gingerbread House?

It’s nothing. Nothing we tell you!

The same pastry chefs that are giving us our daily doses of holiday pastries will be creating a magical gingerbread house — surrounded with festive giveaways and props to capture special memories.

You could also cuddle with your loved ones while sipping a special cup of hot chocolate.

Hot chocolate is synonymous with winter, which in turn is synonymous for Christmas. We’re not good with math, but we can figure that hot chocolate is an essential Christmas item.

Now what if we tell you, you can have an unforgettable special cup of hot chocolate to get you into the Christmas spirit?

Available daily through the festive season, guests can choose from a variety of hot chocolate flavors at Lobby Lounge. Served with marshmallows and other tasty toppings. Holiday hot chocolate can be ordered traditional “nice” or “naughty” spiked with a shot of liquor.

Christmas Eve will turn into a Macaroon Festival

You read that right! Christmas came one-day early at the Nile Ritz Carlton with a macaroon festival.

A special celebrity we all love – the one and only; Mr. Santa Claus, will attend the festival.

You will also get the opportunity to fully immerse yourself in the holiday spirit with a lavish Macaroon Festival.

Experience the taste of Paris and the joy of the season with unique and traditional holiday macaroons. The young and young-at-heart can also have photos taken with Santa while enjoying the delicious and festive macaroons.

You can still get all romantic during the holidays – on Christmas Eve and Christmas day

If you’re too cool for Santa, or if you want to get all romantic after the Macaroon festival, you can treat your loved one to a special Christmas Eve dinner.

Serving Middle Eastern delights from an A La Carte menu at Bab El-Sharq, get entertained by a belly dancer and a live Oriental band.

Not into Oriental food? Get Italian.

It’s safe to say that Vivo is currently the top Italian restaurant in town, and you can still enjoy a special five-course dinner.

Come through, Italian Christmas!

What’s a holiday without a good o’l party till sunrise?

Celebrate Christmas all night long at NOX, with exciting DJ beats, a belly dancer and live performances. Dine and dance while enjoying the best view in Cairo with panoramic views of the Nile.

Delight in three tasty sharing starters and a delicious dessert; main courses can be ordered from our A La Carte menu.

WHAT ABOUT NEW YEAR’S EVE?

You have many options…

New Year’s Chocolate Heaven!

What a blast you will have welcoming the new year in chocolate heaven. Sip signature hot chocolate, delight in’ a heavenly chocolate fountain accompanied by jingle macaroons, gingersnap cookies, cinnamon biscuits, melt-in-mouth marshmallows, nut toppings and festive fruits that make the perfect occasion to gather family and friends.

New Year’s Party at NOX

Enjoy an evening of rooftop dining with three sharing appetizers, a mouth-watering dessert to share, bubbly toast at midnight, party favors & various DJ beats and surprise performances to set the stage for a memorable New Year’s Eve celebration.

New Year’s Eve in Arabia

What better way to welcome 2019 than overlooking the magical Egyptian Museum. Indulge in a luxurious New Year’s Eve Arabian dinner buffet with an extravagant belly dancer show.

Tapas Night at Aqua

Jazz it up as you toast for the New Year’s at Aqua pool bar and restaurant. Swing all night long as the DJ plays some jazz and swing tunes. Enjoy a special Tapas menu and some handcrafted cocktails.

Whatever you plan on doing – whether you’re alone, with family, friends or a loved one – the Nile Ritz Carlton has what you want!

Enjoy the holidays, and we wish you a happy new year!