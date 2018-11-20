First it was Sherin Abdelwahab and Hossam Habib, then it was Dina El Sherbiny and Amr Diab, now it’s Hana Shiha and Ahmed Falawkas.

From the fictional love story of Rahma and Yassin in “Naseeby We Esmetak” to real life.

In a nice and cozy family gathering, the newly married couple tied the knot in October 2018. Ever since a series of tweets and Facebook posts broke out. Some nice individuals, including celebrities, were just congratulating the happy couple. However, the majority -as usual- were attacking them for no reason at all.

By ‘attacking’, we mean either making fun of the couple or shaming the beautiful and talented actress for her choice of attire, body and appearance. Like any newlyweds, both actors are posting pictures from their honeymoon, where they honestly look really happy. What’s wrong with that?!

Nonetheless, for some unknown and unjustified reason, some people have not been taken this lightly and are bullying them for posting the pictures as if it’s strictly forbidden for them to be peacefully happy and in love, just because they are under the microscope.

Some people would argue that these celebrities are always in the spotlights and are usually subject to criticism, since they choose for their private lives to be out in the open. Well, okay, it is most definitely true that celebrities are indeed in the public eye and you cannot force people to stop talking about them or to even like or hate them. They do choose this type of life, the one where they will always be judged.

However, why do some people hate it so much when a celebrity couple are in love? Married? Or even close friends?

The harsh criticism of celebrity couples in the Egyptian society has a long history and can be tracked down, like mentioned above.

In contrast, we see many Facebook posts on our timelines, praising some foreign couples like Amal and George Clooney or Victoria and David Beckham. What is comical is that the ones who often publish these posts, are the SAME ones who hate on Egyptian celebrity couples and unjustifiably, make a joke out of them.

Hana and Ahmed were also criticized because they were trying to keep their relationship a secret until it becomes official, and both kept denying it at first. We see no problem in this specific attitude; like what is so wrong in not wanting to feed people’s curiosity until it’s time?

We definitely haven’t included all of the actually really disrespectful comments which were tweeted and also posted on Facebook, because we don’t want to induce this kind of behavior or spread it around.

So tell us what you guys think, is this behavior towards any Egyptian celebrity couple accepted? Do they deserve to be the subject of mockery and criticism rather than just being regular people who are together or happily married? Share your thoughts!