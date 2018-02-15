Carina Wear, Egypt’s first brand to specialize in Female body wear and underwear made its GCC debut at the Saudi Franchise Expo 2018 as a key partner in the Egyptian pavilion between February 5th and February 7th.

Led by the leading vision of its founder and CEO Hala El Kassm, Carina participated in the first franchise expo this year where they represented Egypt as the country’s leader in the design, manufacturing, and retail of body wear and basic wear for women. This step comes in light of Carina’s expansion plans; having more than 75 stores across Egypt, the brand aims at becoming the market leading brand, offering basic & bodywear within the global fashion industry superseded by quality and individuality.