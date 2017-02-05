There are many types of celebrities. There’s the type you find adorable, the type you see yourself being really good friends with and then there’s the best type; the type you fantasize about and secretly wish you two would date! With blatant good looks, charm and magnetic charisma –these men are walking bombs!

1- Johnny Depp

There is a man, like no man on Earth. A man full of wonder, mystery and danger! Some say to meet him, you need to live in Los Angeles, California which unfortunately, we don’t.

2- Ryan Gosling

Ryan gosling is just the type of guy who seems to have good manners and his palpably good looks appeal to women with…eyes!

3- Patrick Dempsey

He is the ultimate choice. He is a man for women of all ages, because he’s just that kind of guy. The older he gets, the more appealing he grows.

4- David Beckham

The man who has been voted ‘Sexiest Man on the Planet’ surely had to make this list. He’s also a dad of four beautiful kids and his marriage is one of the very few successful long-term celebrity relationships. So, really, he has got it all!

5- Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbae!!!! He has a voice as smooth as honey, and a face so angelic and stern, we can’t help but fall head over heels.

6- Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer has the sexiest mysterious eyed stare, and when combined with his captivating blue eyes that sometimes turn gray, he makes our heart skip a beat!

7- Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal will never lose it! A prime example of what unbelievably dashing is. He had us swooning over him as the quirky kid in Donnie Darko, and did it again as the ferociously hot lover in Love & Other Drugs.

8- The Hemsworths

Seriously, their parents should receive an award for outstanding baby making skills.

9- Robert Downey Jr.

HE SCREAMS SEXY! Robert Downey Jr. is one of Hollywood’s most enigmatic men. His deep humorous voice pulls us by our heartstrings.

10- Jesse Williams

This guy has eyes as deep as the ocean. You could totally lose yourself in them. And what’s up with those freckles?

11- Jared Leto

Because he sang to us “Do you really want? Do you really want me dead, or alive to torture for my sins?” We’d take you any day, any time and anyway, Jared.

12- Bradley Cooper

Why yes! Bradley Cooper has the heart of a kid which makes us swoon immediately.

13- Hugh Jackman

Because who wouldn’t want themselves some wolverine loving?

14- George Clooney

Old is gold. He is charming, handsome and his suave style has earned him a spot in our hearts forever.

15- Ian Somerhalder
You were right, Damon! We can’t refuse your good looks, your style, your charm or your unflinching ability to listen to Taylor Swift. If his portrayal of Damon Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries wasn’t enough, the fact that he’s a decent humanitarian and animal activist in real life will do the trick.

16- Eddie Redmayne

He’s so just so British and somehow makes a green suit looks good. It must be leprechaun magic!

17- Adam Levine

He oozes sex appeal from every pore!

18- Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher’s face is like fireworks on a sad day. He has a smile that would unlock the door to any woman’s heart.

