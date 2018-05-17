And here we go once again, folks. Ramadan commercials are an integral part of the holy month (Since we get stuck watching them during breaks that are even longer than the actual TV series!). But to give them their due, with every passing year the commercials get way more creative and entertaining.

We all wait for the celebrities commercials, to see the large group of stars coming together, to hear the new songs and to gossip about how much they got paid. This year Orange orchestrated the celebrity campaign, with Donia Samir Ghanem, Hend Saby, Dhafer L’Abidine, Nicole Saba, Hossam Ghaly, and wait for it….The King Mohamed Mounir.

The song “Gary Ya Gary” is an ear worm, and delivers a very cool relatable message about neighbours’ relationships. Check out the video below, and let’s wait and see how the other telecommunication companies will retaliate with their own versions.