One of our own nationals, The Chess Grand Master Ahmed Adly has been crowned the champion of Zambia International Closed Masters Chess Championship. He made a sweeping victory by claiming a staggering 8 out of 9 matches.

12 years a Chess Grand-Master

The 30-year-old Egyptian champion has swept the chess Grand master title as he already won the African Chess Championship in 2005 and the World Junior Chess Championship in 2007. In his early career stages, he had topped his Russian rivals who were known to be the top chess players in the world.

This year he managed to continue his victory streak by beating the Russian chess master Petr Kiriakov and took the title from Israeli player Greenfeld Alon.

This tournament has only drawn another smile on the Egyptian sports fans’ faces. Raising the Egyptian flag once again in an international competition couldn’t be more fulfilling.