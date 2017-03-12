We’re often told that chivalry is dead. They tell us that we “The millennials”, whatever that means, are incapable of beginning to grasp what real love is all about. To the old generations, we don’t understand the concept of romance. We’re vultures stepping on every tradition love has ever known, but the question is: Is chivalry really dead? Or is our definition of romance pretty different from any of the old generations? Could it be that we love differently or deem ourselves better?

We don’t see things the same way

While the old generations might have viewed a man paying the bill for his girlfriend or female companion as a sweet gesture in the old times, many women today would view it as uncalled for, or even worse, demeaning. Women are becoming more independent by the minute. We don’t need men paying the bill, or opening doors for us as if we are some fragile creatures who need to be taken care of. Which brings us to the next point.

We believe that equality in our relationships is power

Having your man kiss your hand at a dinner table in a restaurant is no longer what women look for, instead we demand equality from our partners. We want them to view us as their companions, to share with us their dreams and aspiration and to let us chase our dreams and provide for ourselves. Gone are the days when women would choose to stay at home and wait for the hubbies to return from work.

We believe that technology has worked in our favor and made us better communicators

You talk about technology and how it’s suffocating our relationships and occupying our lives, but that is not how we view things. We get our personal space when we ask for it, and for what it’s worth, we think that technology has made us better communicators than the old generations ever were. Nowadays, it’s hard to get fooled by someone. We communicate a lot, and we know the person for who he or she really is before we take the relationship to the next level.

Chivalry isn’t dead, it just evolved

Finally, we thought it is very important to leave you with our conclusion that chivalry isn’t dead. It is pretty much alive. It has just taken the form of RESPECT, allowing all men and women an equal chance at real romance where no party has to give up so much to please another.

And at the end of the day, there is no ‘one size fits all’ approach. What some women might find chivalrous, others could find degrading, and what some men are willing to do, others would rather die than do it. Chivalry isn’t dead. We simply just learned to pick a partner who shares the same ideology and approach to romance as ours. We learned not to force things that are not meant to be.