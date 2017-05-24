Many of us have recently come across a video mocking the performance of singer/actor Samo Zein featuring what should be a ‘baltagy’ scene on his upcoming Ramadan series. It’s not only that the performance is truly bad, it’s the fact that everyone on the scene was also overacting. The poor fighting effects didn’t exactly help either.

The fight scene has become the subject of mockery all over the internet! However, someone decided to take the matter to a whole new level. Singer ‘Mahmoud El Esseily’ tweeted that he wants to tweet so bad about this singer who’s assumingly acting out the role of a ‘baltagy’, followed by a laughing emoji, leaving us all well aware of who the singer is.

Zein did not like it of course and replied back in a sharp tone saying that an idiot out there calling himself a singer is a worthless clown who should get back to his ‘Magnouna’, the title of an old Esseily hit.

Here is why Esseily’s ahead of the game!

1. Esseily’s tweet is ahead in ‘likes’ and ‘shares’, giving us a hint of whose fans are having his back

2. Esseily’s tone is more decent, while Samo Zein clearly seems very angry!

3. Esseily’s ‘Magnouna’ is an old hit that we all love to hear till now, nothing shameful about that!

4. Zein’s acting scene is an epic fail!

5. Zein replied a week later, which is too late!

HERE’S A PEEK AT THE SCENE CAUSING THIS RIFT.