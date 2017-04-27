Unlike the question of “which came first, the chicken or the egg?”, which scientists have recently provided an answer to (it was the egg), there is still a vast list of questions about the universe that we might never find factual answers to. Life as we know it didn’t just become like this overnight, but to try and trace back the beginning of everything is the hardest task of all. However, if you are a keen observer of the universe and take pride in solving the unsolvable, give us convincing fact-based answers to all of the questions listed below and we’ll reward you with 10,000 EGP!

1- What is the origin of language in the human species?

2- How many hours would it take someone to watch all the videos on YouTube?

3- Is the Paul McCartney living today really is Paul McCartney or is it his look-alike? For more information, check out the “Paul is Dead” Conspiracy theory.

4- Who was the first person to ever milk a cow?

5- How do you know that your experience of consciousness is the same as other people’s experience of consciousness?

6- Are Jennifer Lawrence and Zebeida Tharwat related?

7- How did the Pharaohs build the pyramids?

8- Who killed the Cinderella of the Middle East, Soad Hosny?

9- Where is the body of Adolf Hitler buried?

10- Do aliens exist? Or are we alone in the universe?

11- If all living species serve a huge and unique purpose and their eradication would cause severe consequences to our ecosystem, what are the severe consequences of eradicating all mosquitos?

12- What is one question that has never been asked before or hasn’t been formulated yet?

13- And how deep is your love, sir and madam?

So what do you think? Do you think you can provide us with scientific and fact-based answers to all of the questions above? Or do you think that some debates are just never meant to be put to bed?