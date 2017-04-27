Unlike the question of “which came first, the chicken or the egg?”, which scientists have recently provided an answer to (it was the egg), there is still a vast list of questions about the universe that we might never find factual answers to. Life as we know it didn’t just become like this overnight, but to try and trace back the beginning of everything is the hardest task of all. However, if you are a keen observer of the universe and take pride in solving the unsolvable, give us convincing fact-based answers to all of the questions listed below and we’ll reward you with 10,000 EGP! 

1- What is the origin of language in the human species?

2- How many hours would it take someone to watch all the videos on YouTube?

3- Is the Paul McCartney living today really is Paul McCartney or is it his look-alike? For more information, check out the “Paul is Dead” Conspiracy theory.

4- Who was the first person to ever milk a cow?

5- How do you know that your experience of consciousness is the same as other people’s experience of consciousness?

6- Are Jennifer Lawrence and Zebeida Tharwat related?

7- How did the Pharaohs build the pyramids?

8- Who killed the Cinderella of the Middle East, Soad Hosny?

9- Where is the body of Adolf Hitler buried?

10- Do aliens exist? Or are we alone in the universe?

11- If all living species serve a huge and unique purpose and their eradication would cause severe consequences to our ecosystem, what are the severe consequences of eradicating all mosquitos?

12- What is one question that has never been asked before or hasn’t been formulated yet?

13- And how deep is your love, sir and madam?

So what do you think? Do you think you can provide us with scientific and fact-based answers to all of the questions above? Or do you think that some debates are just never meant to be put to bed? 

  • Remon Fathi

    The Answers are :
    1 -Signals
    2- As long as it Takes
    3- Well ! Ask the Guy
    4- The first one Who Drank it’s milk
    5- Consciously
    6-it’s A family thing None Of our Business
    7-like this !
    8-A bad guy
    9-Where he is burried
    10-i think there is Enogh Aliens among us
    11-Our blood Won’t be spared Either if So
    12- ?!
    13- Well It gets deeper .. Btw I’m sIngle🐸
    😂😂✌

  • Ali El Maghraby

    First things first. I appreciate the chance you made for us to research these tons of information and I’m so grateful for it.

    1- It seems that there’s no definite answer for the origin of human language but the approaches say that there are 2 main hypothesses :
    (1) Continuity theories which are built on that the idea of language evolved from the pre-linguistic systems among our primate (Homo sapiens & Neanderthals).
    (2) Discontuinity theories, built on the exact opposite of the above, that language cannot be emerged from anything that is non-human, but appeared suddenly during human evolution.

    2- That would be the exact ultimate immposible thing. As in this moment that you’re reading these 2 lines there’s fresh content uplouded worth 4 hours. And if we suppose that there’s no new content uploaded with non-stop watching, one will need 60,000 years to watch all of’em.

    3- For what it’s worth, Paul Is Live is the answer for this question. 😂

    4- A southwest asian who maybe perverted a cow and was dying to check what is the taste of cow milk. 😂

    5- well, medical human neurology, physiology and anatomy discovered the cerebral and cerebellar areas responsible for the conciousness. Let’s think about concious as a one of brain abilities like general or special sensations. Are sensations differ from one another in normal people? The answer is no. We all have the same general, special, equilibrium, proprioception..etc sensations. I like to consider conciousness as the god of these all sensations. The brain teaches the concious to recognize all the stimuli we are exposed to in our life. But there are some experiences that differ from one to the other and that are some information not every body gets. So to cut it shortly and sum all of that stuff up the answer is no. My conciousness experience maybe match with some but not all human population.

    6- Not all doppelgangers are related. 😂

    7- The most hypothesis I likely believe is that they sled these great stones on sands after wetting it with an unknown tool to waste the fraction under the sled so it would be easy to pull the stones to the construction sites.

    8- Deductions have been put to this mysterious death .. The shitty balcony and maybe the shittier sugar coma might have done it. 😶

    9- He was never buried. They burned the body to the ground at the reich chancellory garden, the the ashes moved to many locationsn Finally, ashes were exhumed, cremated then scattered.

    10- When it gets you to know that our galaxy diameter is 100,000 light-years which in kms equals million trillions of kilometers, and that this galaxy is sited in a cluster of galaxies called the Local supercluster whose diamter is 110 million light-years which is about hexillion kilometers 1×10 powered to 21 zeroes, and the observable universe has 25 billions of clusters. Answer is yes we surely are not alone in these universe and it must be aliens hanging out in one of these clusters.😂

    11- Not all live species serve our existence and ecosystem. Considerable species of mosquitos kill approximately 450k of people annually of malaria. They are food for fish, lizards and frogs, but not the only source of food, I think we wouldn’t miss mosquitos at all. Let them barish from existence. Not the first to be eradicated anyway.

    12- The question of a living man to a dead one.

    13- Is that Calvin Harris? If not, then my love goes as the deepest spot in the universe.

  • Ahmad Hazem

    Most of those questions are silly and have no definite answer, especially 1,3,4,5,6,12,13.

    As for question #2, you can’t watch all of the videos on youtube because more videos are being uploaded as you watch in a rate faster than you can catch up to.

  • Karim Azmy

    E7m e7m, get ready

    1. The involuntary expression of emotions. For example, when a human is happy, they smile. After some time, people wanted to elaborate on these emotions (mostly for survival, like when a person gasps because of danger) and thus language was formed.

    2. Infinite hours, by the time ur done millions more would have been uploaded.

    3. Were not asking the real question here, the publics concern with Paul isn’t whether he’s alive or dead. It’s whether the content he releases (or his replacement for that matter) is good or not. So is Paul as good as he used to be? And that is subjective.

    4. First person to be curious enough to touch dangling sacks off animal.

    5. You can never know, and that in itself is a satisfying answer. Because the uncertainty of existence is the essence of life. In fact, u can’t even prove that anything is 100% real.

    6. Only if Kathy Perry and Zoe Deschanel are.

    7. With a lot of hard work and effort.

    8. A murderer

    9. Under the ground

    10. Short answer, they exist. Long answer, the universe is an ever expanding realm of billions upon billions of stars, each with the limitless potential to host Earth like planets. Add to that the age of the universe, and the possibility that all life forms just happened to exist on earth is just dumb.

    11. Well, mosquitoes alone have killed more humans than any other species. So that’s population control. Take them away and humans would be all over the place.

    12. If my right fourth toe and an Asian tap dancing turtle form human like emotions, would they become friends or foes?

    13. 6.1 meters deep, idk, I guess I’m not a loving man.

    *drops mic*

    So, cash or check?

    • Mohamed El Modather

      Actually scientists proved it was the chicken not the egg

    13- So deep you can actually see Adele rolling in it. :v

    1 month since all languages has vocabularies

    2infinity since youtube has 1.3 billion videos and it increases by 300 hours per minute
    but it can be more interesting if you use all human beings in this no one will be able to add more since we have mission so it will take so every one has only would watch 2 videos
    since maximum length of a video in youtube is 591 hours approx>23 days

    3 he is real you cant find 2 people that look alike and have the same talent and the same body and same voice even in twin
    4 a thirsty farmer
    5 simple ask them
    6 arent we all ??
    7 as the king said
    8 a murdrer
    9 underground
    10 aliens no alone either no
    11frogs birds bats will starve then owls eagles and snakes will starve lizards will starve and some crops will die because moscitos carries the pollen
    12future
    13since love is in the heart so it about 5.5 cm

    scientists proved that chicken came first coz certain types of protein in eggs must have been taking from a chicken so chicken came first

    1- Facial Expressions That Resemble Basic Emotions are universal
    you can Understand Perfectly if a person is Happy – Angry – Sad or Frightened by the Expressions on their Face and Body Language Regardless of What Language they speak, This is Followed by a Form of Sign Language which is Sound, Gestures & Facial Expressions Merged Together.

    2-Incalculable, as long As YouTube as a site is Functioning and the internet is operational and our species still exist , people will Keep uploading Videos Every Second so am Guessing the answer is Never or Infinite .. not with a normal Human Life Span.

    3- Id Say alive – Artists are worth more Dead than alive, so am Guessing it has to be an alleged death to gain some form of Media Coverage.

    4- Probably a parent that saw resemblance between animals breast Feeding and humans breast feeding while trying to feed a hungry Child and didn’t have sufficient milk so they attempted to improvise.

    5 -Everyone Experiences Consciousness Separately According to their own Experience, Knowledge and Emotional Response During Every Minute of their life.
    We Decide what is real only to Forgo what is not such as Dreams, But what makes Dreams so unreal ? in Dreams You Experience Emotions Both Physical And Mental and our Bodies React to them, so Does Our minds, Making them Very Real to our Physical forms and psyche such as Experiencing Pains or Fears in Dreams waking up and Feeling that same pain or Fear Lasting or Even Experiencing Physical Bruises upon Waking up.
    i mention Dreams And Experience because who we are or what profession we have or attribute we say we are professional in is merely a Firm Belief that we are What we think we are or what we think we have backed up by knowledge & Experience of what we speak or what we do, Meaning : you could Be anything you choose to be,
    Watch the movie ( Split ) < it was overrated, i frankly expected more.

    6 – Yes , all Humans are Related.

    7- They Didn't ,Pyramids are Much Older than the Pharaohs Existence nor the Emergence of their Entire Civilization.. The numbers Don't Add up
    Even if the workers had achieved the impossible and
    unimaginable feat of ten blocks piled up on top of each other a day,
    they would have assembled the 2.5 million stone blocks into the stone
    pyramid in about 250,000 days, that’s 664 years, not even long enough
    for the one whom it was supposedly built for to see its completion.
    Building the great pyramids would require the use of millions of people,
    even at that in my opinion it seams unfathomable ,There would have had to
    have been a number of mathematicians, engineers, farmers, merchants, an
    army, slaves and more involved. The point is, could they ALL have lived
    on the Nile Delta? Think about it, world population at the time was only
    between 3-7 million.

    8 – Apparently a Female – Someone Close to Her.
    female hair traces were found between Her nails as well as traces of resistance on her body and Her apartment was turned over as if someone was Searching for something.

    9 -Adolf Hitler Faked his own Death – a Double could've Easily been Placed in his Stead so as to make his escape – Shouldn't be too hard to alter someone to look like him at that time.

    10 – by aliens you mean ET and other Green Humanoids Coming Down to Earth from Space Ships ?or just simply other Sentient Beings living on the same Time and Space we currently Occupy? Taking into Consideration That the Light that left the earth 65 million years ago is now 65 million light
    years away, and an alien with a big enough telescope pointed directly at
    the earth might be able to see dinosaurs. Meaning That in simpler Terms; aliens Could've Existed and Got Extinct Long before we Ever came to Existence or that they Exist but in accordance to the Distance between us and them we could very much be a billion Years apart in Time,

    But as a yes and no Answer i would Say Yes because we barely see about 0.0035% of the Light Spectrum and Hear only Between 20 Hz to 20 kHz, Meaning There is alot that Exists that we don't see nor hear simply because they resonate on Different Frequencies.

    11- mosquitoes Cause Death and balance our Ecological System by limiting Numbers such as Humans for example.

    12- there isn't just one question .. there are many
    Questions are Formulated when you First achieve Knowledge of the Existence of a certain object or topic .. so to have questions you First need certain limited knowledge of a thing and want to further your Knowledge more.
    there are so many things we don't know off or never heard off and probably will never know or hear off.

    13- Deep Enough To Cause Physical Changes – Older look – Physical Weakness – Sickness.

    Ive Shared the Answers Twice but it keeps Getting Removed as Spam
    Whats the point ?

      Same here!!

        i guess we both missed the point XD
        the answers were not supposed to have answers

        According to writer anyway XD

          So why did the writer ask for scientific & fact-based answers?!
          Btw I spent good time in real searching for answers. At least my time wasn’t wasted xD

            We probably shouldnt Expect Them to actually pay up

    Well, I’ll put my answer again. It was the one right after Remon Fathi and it got spammed! Donnu why! Anyways here it is…

    First things first. I appreciate the chance you made for us to research these tons of information and I’m so grateful for it.
    1- It seems that there’s no definite answer for the origin of human language but the approaches say that there are 2 main hypothesses :
    (1) Continuity theories which are built on that the idea of language evolved from the pre-linguistic systems among our primate (Homo sapiens & Neanderthals).
    (2) Discontuinity theories, built on the exact opposite of the above, that language cannot be emerged from anything that is non-human, but appeared suddenly during human evolution.
    2- That would be the exact ultimate immposible thing. As in this moment that you’re reading these 2 lines there’s fresh content uplouded worth 4 hours. And if we suppose that there’s no new content uploaded with non-stop watching, one will need 60,000 years to watch all of’em.
    3- For what it’s worth, Paul Is Live is the answer for this question. 😂
    4- A southwest asian who maybe perverted a cow and was dying to check what is the taste of cow milk. 😂
    5- well, medical human neurology, physiology and anatomy discovered the cerebral and cerebellar areas responsible for the conciousness. Let’s think about concious as a one of brain abilities like general or special sensations. Are sensations differ from one another in normal people? The answer is no. We all have the same general, special, equilibrium, proprioception..etc sensations. I like to consider conciousness as the god of these all sensations. The brain teaches the concious to recognize all the stimuli we are exposed to in our life. But there are some experiences that differ from one to the other and that are some information not every body gets. So to cut it shortly and sum all of that stuff up the answer is no. My conciousness experience maybe match with some but not all human population.
    6- Not all doppelgangers are related. 😂
    7- The most hypothesis I likely believe is that they sled these great stones on sands after wetting it with an unknown tool to waste the fraction under the sled so it would be easy to pull the stones to the construction sites.
    8- Deductions have been put to this mysterious death .. The shitty balcony and maybe the shittier sugar coma might have done it. 😶
    9- He was never buried. They burned the body to the ground at the reich chancellory garden, the the ashes moved to many locationsn Finally, ashes were exhumed, cremated then scattered.
    10- When it gets you to know that our galaxy diameter is 100,000 light-years which in kms equals million trillions of kilometers, and that this galaxy is sited in a cluster of galaxies called the Local supercluster whose diamter is 110 million light-years which is about hexillion kilometers 1×10 powered to 21 zeroes, and the observable universe has 25 billions of clusters. Answer is yes we surely are not alone in these universe and it must be aliens hanging out in one of these clusters.😂
    11- Not all live species serve our existence and ecosystem. Considerable species of mosquitos kill approximately 450k of people annually of malaria. They are food for fish, lizards and frogs, but not the only source of food, I think we wouldn’t miss mosquitos at all. Let them barish from existence. Not the first to be eradicated anyway.
    12- The question of a living man to a dead one.
    13- Is that Calvin Harris? If not, then my love goes as the deepest spot in the universe.