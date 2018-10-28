Coucla Refaat is a commercial and travel photographer, and every adventurer’s role model. Coucla started her journey with photography in 2005, and eventually travelled to over 30 countries, achieving a success – in photography and life – that barely anyone achieves.

Specializing in advertising and creating original photography and video content on digital platforms for all brands and entities, Coucla managed to have exhibitions in several countries, published her own book, taught, and led, photography expeditions in Asia.

In 2010, Coucla was named the “Ambassador of Arts in Egypt” for her artistic and documentary photography project, exhibited at the Indonesian Embassy in Cairo, and revolving around the Cremation rituals in Bali.

Her first book, “Dance of Life” was released in 2012, where she shared her story and photography as a young woman traveler in Thailand. Coucla was representing the Royal Kingdom of Thailand in Egypt and in the Middle East, and commissioned by the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo.

Coucla also represented Asian embassies, including the likes of India, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand, in Egypt and the Middle East; documenting their culture and exhibiting photography work along the years.

Instagram: @couclarefaat

Facebook: Coucla Refaat’s Photography

Credits:

Photographer: Amr El gohary

Assistant Photographer:

Omar El shafei

Art Director: Amr Alim

Makeup Artist: Sara Erian

Jewellery: Reem Jano

Organised by: StarDust