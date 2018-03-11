This post is for Maadi, New Cairo and Dokki residents; we didn’t forget about you guys. Here is a list of the coziest spots to chill at in your neighborhood.

Maadi

1- Yellow Umbrella

When it comes to coziness, Maadi takes it to a whole new level. Located behind Carrefour Maadi, Yellow Umbrella is a rooftop events-based place. It offers legendary outdoor nights of live music, culture, arts and parties.

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/yellowumbrellaeg/

2- 3elbet Alwan

Initially located in Zamalek, 3elbet Alwan recently moved to Maadi to join the list of Maadi coolest places. In addition to hosting international acts and live shows, they have an outdoor cozy area and a FIREPLACE. What else does one need?

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/3elbtalwan/

3- Bardo Clubhouse

Looking for the day and night urban clubhouse? Search no more. Bardo has taken a run-down 1940’s villa and turned it into a space for the the community to enjoy. Besides the workshops and the events, the clubhouse serves as a space for guests to roam freely within the walls of a historic building. Oh, and A TREE HOUSE!

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/bardoclubhouse/

New Cairo

4- Qahwa

Located in the Waterway, Qahwa is your everyday destination. The wooden floors, the white colored furniture and the Arabic touch guarantee a comfortable feeling and peaceful vibes.

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/qahwaegy/

5- El Veranda

El Veranda Restaurant & Cafe is located in the heart of New Cairo at Helnan Landmark Hotel. Aside from their indoor relaxing area, their outdoor space in front of the pool with the soothing lights will take you elsewhere.

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/elvarandacafe/

Dokki

6- Booklet

Booklet is the ultimately cozy, homely cultural place where you can enjoy a cup of coffee and a snack with a good read from their new, used/rare interesting books in different fields. It’s a haven for escaping the hectic life with their organized activities, concerts, workshops, garage sales and movie screenings.

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BookletCoworkingspace/

7- Caravan

This is where you can feel peace and home. The combination of cheerful colors and relaxing music are the special ingredients to the comfortable atmosphere of Caravan.

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/caravanworkingspace/?fref=mentions

Wait for our next post hitting more cozy spots in other neighborhoods. And tell us what’s your coziest spot around Cairo.