Where is a better place to celebrate the Eid holidays than on the Nile? With an unmatched location on the Nile, Grand Nile Tower has geared up with several indulgences to add some magic to those looking to spend an extra special time with family and friends.

Dining options are simply endless! The hotel’s landmark Revolving Restaurant offers a unique dining experience with a 360-degree view of Cairo. The hotel’s private yacht Marquis, on the other hand, offers a relaxing, yet refreshing experience for lunch or dinner with entertainment while cruising the Nile.

For those savoring more authentic flavors, El Sakya Souk restaurant promenade offers an exciting variety of cuisines including Japanese, Indian, Italian and sea food. Egyptian food favorites are also on offer in the Nubian Village restaurant with

picture-perfect outdoor and indoor settings.

The hotel’s “Royal Club Fitness & Spa” is haven for body and mind, and is the perfect place for that overwhelming sense of well-being. In addition to special body treatments and massage therapies, the hotel also offers a gymnasium, a steam room and an outdoor spool directly overlooking the Nile.