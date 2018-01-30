Conrad Cairo held an elegant Cigar Night at Stage One
Lounge for the Cigar lovers. The event was attended by the top VIP political and social figures
in Egypt who enjoyed the Cigar handcrafting demonstration during the event.
The invited guests enjoyed the signature cocktails and the delicious food in addition to the live
band, stylish décor and sophisticated mood lighting. All of which made this beautiful Cairo
Lounge an outstanding night spot.
The event was hosted by Ayman Abdel Aziz, CEO International Company for Touristic
Investments (ICTI), Maged El Menshawy, founder of Cigar Lounge in Egypt, his Excellency
Laureano Castro, Ambassador of Cuba, and Wolfgang Maier, Conrad Cairo’s General Manager.