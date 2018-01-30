Conrad Cairo held an elegant Cigar Night at Stage One

Lounge for the Cigar lovers. The event was attended by the top VIP political and social figures

in Egypt who enjoyed the Cigar handcrafting demonstration during the event.

The invited guests enjoyed the signature cocktails and the delicious food in addition to the live

band, stylish décor and sophisticated mood lighting. All of which made this beautiful Cairo

Lounge an outstanding night spot.

The event was hosted by Ayman Abdel Aziz, CEO International Company for Touristic

Investments (ICTI), Maged El Menshawy, founder of Cigar Lounge in Egypt, his Excellency

Laureano Castro, Ambassador of Cuba, and Wolfgang Maier, Conrad Cairo’s General Manager.