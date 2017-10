On the occasion of its 1st anniversary, D70 at the Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai has announced a series of exciting activities and events to mark the significant milestone.

Since its launch a year ago, the D70 has become a favourite among guests owing to its cool and stylish atmosphere and exceptional food and beverage offerings complemented by superb music. On the menu are an impressive array of drinks including some awesome cocktails and flaming shooters paired with delicious bites.