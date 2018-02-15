As much as we know how hard losing a best friend might be, we also know how hard it is to deal with them after the whole issue is over. As much as it hurts, it is awkward when you absolutely have to deal with them. So, here’s a list of things that could help you deal with them:

Do not disappear when they’re in sight

Disappearing or going the other way only shows that you’re hurt, and that’s not what we want.

Let them know you see them

If they pretend they didn’t see you, it’s okay. It only means you’re more mature.

Stay away from their friends

They probably don’t like you.

DO NOT SNITCH

Do not, under any circumstances, tell other people about whatever it is that happened between you. It is not okay when you’re friends, and still not okay when you’re not.

Say Hi if you have to

Even if it ended on horrible terms, you owe it to your history together to at least say Hi.

Don’t try to fix it

If they wanted to fix it, they should have. It is not on you.

Demand an apology

They could not fix what has already been done, but at least an apology would put your mind at ease.

Don’t let their existence trouble you

You can pray they get hit by a car as many times as you want, but 1. They won’t and 2. This isn’t Mean Girls and they’re not Regina George.

Do not show them any of your emotions

They shouldn’t feel like you miss them; they should be the ones grieving over losing you.

Best Friends that screw you over do not deserve to be your best friends. As long as you think it might last, someone new will walk in faster than you think.