Winter is here. Yikes!

Now we have the perfect excuse to avoid the gloomy chilly weather, layer all of our favorite clothes into one outfit, and head to the movie theater and indulge ourselves in watching some great films while eating popcorn!

Lucky us, December 2018 includes some of the most anticipated films of the year. These top 5 movies have the potential to be huge hits, so don’t forget to add them to your ‘Must See’ list this month.

On The Basis of Sex

Since the release of the trailer, anticipations filled the air, and everyone can’t wait to watch the movie. There are also some rumors that the Academy Award people are keeping a close eye on it, can this movie and its cast go back home with a little golden trophy next February? We will see about that. The movie is a biopic of Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who would go on, in spite of sexism, to become a United States Supreme Court Justice. Starring Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer, Kathy Bates, written by Daniel Stiepleman, and directed by Mimi Leder; all the odds are already in favor of the movie to rock.

Mary Queen of Scots

Finally this movie is seeing the light of day! On August 9th 2012, it was announced that three times academy award nominee, Saoirse Ronan would play the role of queen of Scots, Mary Stuart, but the project got pulled back for unknown reasons. On April 21st 2017, the super talented, Margot Robbie was cast to play Queen Elizabeth I, and finally they started shooting. The movie explores the roller-coaster life of Mary Stuart. Queen of France at 16 and widowed at 18, Mary returns to her native Scotland to reclaim her rightful throne from her sister. Betrayal, rebellion, and conspiracies between the two sisters, and within each court imperil both thrones – and change the course of history.

Aquaman

Game of Thrones fans get ready! Khal Drogo is coming back, but this time his name is Arthur Curry, also known as Aquaman! Aquaman, starring the incredible, gorgeous and equally talented Jason Momoa, is an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. The movie explores what will happen when the reluctant ruler of Atlantis and King of the Seven Seas finds himself obliged to protect the entire globe; starring the acclaimed actress Nicole Kidman, along with Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, and Willem Dafoe.

Second Act

Apparently J. Lo agrees with the world that the ‘This is Us’ star, Milo Ventimiglia, is a genius actor, so when she read the script of ‘Second Act’, she told the movie makers that she wanted Milo to star opposite her as her husband, saying “I want him and only him!” We couldn’t agree more with Lopez! The movie is a romantic comedy where Lopez stars as Maya, a 40-year-old woman struggling with frustrations from unfulfilled dreams. With the support of her husband, Trey, she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that it is never too late for a ‘Second Act’.

Your popcorn at the ready, everyone, and we wish you a happy winter!