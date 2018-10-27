Did drama come early this time for the Royal household? Or did our envious vibes just catch up with them?

On Friday, the newlyweds — who are expecting their first child — suffered a mini flight crisis on their way from Tonga to Sydney, Australia. The plane that was carrying the royals was forced to abort landing.

The landing abort decision came as there was another aircraft on the runway that was taking longer than expected to take off. So the couple’s plane was too close to the other that possibilities of a damaging crash were indeed there.

However, the mid-air mini scare had pros though! How? Well, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had the opportunity to take another 10 minute round above beautiful Sydney; as told by their flight captain.

It’s worth mentioning that the Royals (and their unborn baby) are doing well and have happily continued their royal tour. It was also reported that Prince Harry ‘nodded in approval’ when the captain landed successfully in the end! (Well, of course, he had to nod in approval that he’s still alive! Right?)

Um, looks like over analyzing the romantic way Harry looks at Meghan every day might have had its negative consequences! No?

It seems that we have to tone down our Harry and Meghan obsession because if we keep doing that; they might not live too long to give us the royal baby! Deal? Deal.

Source: Mirror UK