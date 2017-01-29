When you are a newlywed in Egypt you are officially granted the powers of becoming “El 3arousa”. For the first couple of months after the honeymoon and as time goes by, this effect starts to wear off and you come to realize that you have to face the nightmare of becoming “Set Elbeit” , where you do things you had no idea existed when you were the queen of “Beit papy”

Those first couple of months are like a dream you find your kitchen cupboard loaded with munchies ranging from “Duty Free” mini chocolates you bought during your honeymoon, the biggest bags of Chips humanity has ever known to the salty cracker packets which you pause for about 20 seconds each and every time before digging in to think about what will be your choice of dip and you end up eating the whole packet as it is. You will miss those good old days when opening your fridge is like walking into a mall’s food court all you have to do is heat and eat. So my advice to you is to enjoy these things while they last.

Welcome to stage 2 when you suddenly wake up in disbelieve trying to digest the fact that the days of living with your parents worrying about absolutely nothing more than what to wear for work tomorrow and what’s for dinner are absolutely over, stage 2 is about testing your “sally fouad” limits in terms of cooking, the good news is you will get to use all the cute kitchen gadgets you bought (fel gehaz), at this point you will decide whether you would want to make your own cooking show by 2020 or you’d decide to stick to being the fast food restaurants’ favorite customer.

In this stage you will ask yourself “do I need to spend all my life waiting for the washing machine load to finish?”, the washing machine you spent hours to find will here prove itself efficient, to not cry over spilt milk household appliances company Electrolux the owner of Zanussi brand in Egypt supports this stage of your marriage by introducing “Family Care Plus” automatic washing machines to the Egyptian Market, an appliance that respects your busy schedule, giving you the freedom to choose the washing duration depending on how stained your fabrics are and how much time you are willing to spend playing Cinderella.

So you’ll be able to replace unwanted laundry shop errands with endless beauty sessions and make up tutorials, let alone avoid needless quarrels with your hubby over his new overpriced shirts that you of course find “Yeganeno 3aleeh” till the moment you find them starring back at you in the laundry basket.

Once you pass the past stage with victory you will be ready to embrace yourself as a happy wife whether you’re extremely occupied with work or you decided to be leading the life of a fashionista you will definitely ace being the dream housewife of all stages.