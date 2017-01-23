Dubai UAE, January 2017: This season Diesel looks to Latin culture, synonymous with passion, energy and a love of life.

“We’ve been inspired by dressing up, dancing and letting loose; the sun bleached colours of historic architecture and the iconic star symbol in particular,” explains Artistic Director Nicola Formichetti.

“We are curious and excited by different cultures around the world. A global spirit has been part of the Diesel DNA since the very beginning.”

The collection contrasts the drama of dance floor looks with established streetwear and utility codes.

Ruffles appear on black leather cocktail and one-shouldered denim prom dresses, and twist Diesel essentials such as bomber jackets and bikers.

Matchstick print shirts nod to cigar culture, with the symbolic star boldly decorating fringed motorcycle leathers and miniskirts; sweatshirts and as floral artwork on a souvenir jacket.

Diesel’s military heritage is represented by army green puffer jackets and tailored wool coats, whilst bomber jacket sleeves appear on classic knitwear, creating a new hybrid.

Intense Royal Indigo denim bridges the gap between day and night dressing, with emphasis on a cropped leg this season. A selection of distressed, vintage look jeans is also offered.

Trucker jackets are gently patinated, with striped jeans and dungaree dresses having a sunbleached feel. Stripes appear elsewhere as both monochrome chevron and pop colour across knitwear, shirts and dresses, the latter in dazzling sequins.

Signature Le Zipper bags are joined by new saddlebag and backpack styles, with a focus on stud embellishment, eyelets and animal print. Zip Round footwear returns in new models: high-heeled boots for women and smart dopper lace-ups for men.

– END –

Diesel SS17 Collection is now available at stores throughout the UAE.