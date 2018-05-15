The Way to Spiritual wellness through Physical Wellness: A Diet Plan for Ramadan
As stated, the physical and the spiritual components are both intertwined. So why not aim to transform our physical well-being alongside with our spirituality during Ramadan? Identity is providing you with a solid 7-day weight loss meal plan to help you reach your weight goals and get the best out of this holy month, in all aspects. Fasting is actually very effective for weight loss, that’s why we’ve been hearing about many effective fasting diets lately. Here is a diet plan suggested by Donia Hilal, certified nutritionist with a degree in Nutrition from King’s College London, published in The Daily Crisp:
Day 1
- Iftar: 2 dates, Shish Tawook, 1 large bowl of green salad with 2 tablespoons chia seeds
- Snack 1: 1 cup roasted chickpeas
- Snack 2: 30g mixed unsalted nuts
- Suhoor: Coconut blueberry chia pudding
Day 2
- Iftar: 2 dates, ½ cup freekeh with vegetables, 1 grilled salmon fillet
- Snack 1: Green smoothie (green spinach, cucumber, pineapple or mango, orange, lime)
- Snack 2: 2 oranges
- Suhoor: Omelet (2 eggs) with mixed vegetables, 1 slice whole-meal toast or ½ baladi bread.
Day 3
- Iftar: 2 dates, lentil soup, ½ mashed avocado with salt and pepper
- Snack 1: 2 kiwis
- Snack 2: 2 cups air-popped popcorn
- Suhoor: 1 banana, 1 pot yogurt with 2 tablespoons flaxseeds
Day 4
- Iftar: 2 dates, Greek salad, 1 baked potato
- Snack 1: 1 cup homemade karkadeh
- Snack 2: 2 peaches
- Suhoor: Chocolate oatmeal
Day 5
- Iftar: 2 dates, 1 grilled chicken breast, ½ cup cooked wholegrain pasta with tomato sauce, 1 bowl of mixed green salad
- Snack 1: Kale chips
- Snack 2: 30g of mixed unsalted nuts
- Suhoor: 1 cup Greek yogurt, 1 cup of watermelon cubes, 2 tablespoons of chia seeds or flaxseeds
Day 6
- Iftar: 2 dates, kofta with tomato sauce, ½ cup of brown rice
- Snack 1: 1 apple
- Snack 2: 3 squares of dark chocolate
- Suhoor: smoothie bowl (banana, avocado, mixed berries, flaxseeds, almond milk)
Day 7
- Iftar: 2 dates, 1 bowl of broccoli soup, 1 grilled salmon fillet, 1 bowl of mixed green salad
- Snack 1: 1 cup of grapes (try frozen grapes)
- Snack 2: Baked sweet potato
- Suhoor: 2 cup of foul with mixed vegetables, 1 slice whole wheat toast or ½ baladi bread, 1 cup of yogurt
Donia Hilal also offers customized nutrition plans based on goals, needs, and preferences. You can contact her at [email protected] to get your very own customized nutrition plan.
At the end of the day, how we feel mentally and spiritually is directly affected by how we feel physically. So never underestimate the power of a healthy balanced meal plan to boost your wellness levels physically, mentally and spiritually during the holy month.