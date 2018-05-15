The Way to Spiritual wellness through Physical Wellness: A Diet Plan for Ramadan

As stated, the physical and the spiritual components are both intertwined. So why not aim to transform our physical well-being alongside with our spirituality during Ramadan? Identity is providing you with a solid 7-day weight loss meal plan to help you reach your weight goals and get the best out of this holy month, in all aspects. Fasting is actually very effective for weight loss, that’s why we’ve been hearing about many effective fasting diets lately. Here is a diet plan suggested by Donia Hilal, certified nutritionist with a degree in Nutrition from King’s College London, published in The Daily Crisp:

Day 1

Iftar : 2 dates, Shish Tawook, 1 large bowl of green salad with 2 tablespoons chia seeds

: 2 dates, Shish Tawook, 1 large bowl of green salad with 2 tablespoons chia seeds Snack 1 : 1 cup roasted chickpeas

: 1 cup roasted chickpeas Snack 2 : 30g mixed unsalted nuts

: 30g mixed unsalted nuts Suhoor: Coconut blueberry chia pudding

Day 2

Iftar: 2 dates, ½ cup freekeh with vegetables, 1 grilled salmon fillet

2 dates, ½ cup freekeh with vegetables, 1 grilled salmon fillet Snack 1 : Green smoothie (green spinach, cucumber, pineapple or mango, orange, lime)

: Green smoothie (green spinach, cucumber, pineapple or mango, orange, lime) Snack 2 : 2 oranges

: 2 oranges Suhoor: Omelet (2 eggs) with mixed vegetables, 1 slice whole-meal toast or ½ baladi bread.

Day 3

Iftar : 2 dates, lentil soup, ½ mashed avocado with salt and pepper

: 2 dates, lentil soup, ½ mashed avocado with salt and pepper Snack 1: 2 kiwis

2 kiwis Snack 2: 2 cups air-popped popcorn

2 cups air-popped popcorn Suhoor: 1 banana, 1 pot yogurt with 2 tablespoons flaxseeds

Day 4

Iftar: 2 dates, Greek salad, 1 baked potato

2 dates, Greek salad, 1 baked potato Snack 1 : 1 cup homemade karkadeh

: 1 cup homemade karkadeh Snack 2 : 2 peaches

: 2 peaches Suhoor: Chocolate oatmeal

Day 5

Iftar: 2 dates, 1 grilled chicken breast, ½ cup cooked wholegrain pasta with tomato sauce, 1 bowl of mixed green salad

2 dates, 1 grilled chicken breast, ½ cup cooked wholegrain pasta with tomato sauce, 1 bowl of mixed green salad Snack 1: Kale chips

Kale chips Snack 2: 30g of mixed unsalted nuts

30g of mixed unsalted nuts Suhoor: 1 cup Greek yogurt, 1 cup of watermelon cubes, 2 tablespoons of chia seeds or flaxseeds

Day 6

Iftar: 2 dates, kofta with tomato sauce, ½ cup of brown rice

2 dates, kofta with tomato sauce, ½ cup of brown rice Snack 1: 1 apple

1 apple Snack 2: 3 squares of dark chocolate

3 squares of dark chocolate Suhoor: smoothie bowl (banana, avocado, mixed berries, flaxseeds, almond milk)

Day 7

Iftar : 2 dates, 1 bowl of broccoli soup, 1 grilled salmon fillet, 1 bowl of mixed green salad

: 2 dates, 1 bowl of broccoli soup, 1 grilled salmon fillet, 1 bowl of mixed green salad Snack 1 : 1 cup of grapes (try frozen grapes)

: 1 cup of grapes (try frozen grapes) Snack 2 : Baked sweet potato

: Baked sweet potato Suhoor: 2 cup of foul with mixed vegetables, 1 slice whole wheat toast or ½ baladi bread, 1 cup of yogurt

Donia Hilal also offers customized nutrition plans based on goals, needs, and preferences. You can contact her at [email protected] to get your very own customized nutrition plan.

At the end of the day, how we feel mentally and spiritually is directly affected by how we feel physically. So never underestimate the power of a healthy balanced meal plan to boost your wellness levels physically, mentally and spiritually during the holy month.