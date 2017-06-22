In the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan, Magdi Yacoub Foundation hosted its 1st Annual Gala Sohour on the 12th of June to raise donations and to save hearts.



In line with this noble initiative, Dima Rashid, owner and designer of Dima Jewelry, has designed an exclusive piece, which she donated to the cause to be sold at an auction during the event. She was part of a collective of designers auctioning their pieces for donations.



The auction was handled and hosted by M. Maartin Ten Holder, Global Managing Director of renowned London-based Sotheby’s Auction House.



The piece donated is a necklace with a butterfly pendent, surrounded by pink and lime heart-shaped stones. As summer approaches, Dima designed a piece that reflects the season, while also reflecting her passion and notorious style.

“I originally thought about designing something related to the cause, but I thought that it would be expected,” Dima said. “Instead, I decided to get inspired by the season and by nature to send a message of hope.”

The piece Dima designed for this cause takes after her infamous style, known for its glowing and soft colored stones, vibrant gems, luminous pearls, high-quality diamonds and gold. Each of her pieces is designed in an exotic and beautiful way, which has attracted celebrities and fashion icons to wear her designs.

Attending the charitable event and donating the exclusive piece to the Magdi Yacoub Foundation is very dear to Dima’s heart.

“I am a strong supporter of Dr. Magdi Yacoub and his foundation. He’s a great man and one of the most respected and noble people,” she said. “I believe that we should all support organizations like the Magdi Yacoub Foundation. Such organizations can only survive through private donations so we should help in any way possible.”