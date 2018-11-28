On Sahbet El Saada’s Monday episode, host Esaad Younes welcomed Egyptian actress Dina El Sherbiny to her show.

This was El Sherbiny’s first official media appearance since the Gouna Film Festival and all the bullying she was exposed to on social media.

Naturally, Essad Younes spoke with Dina about many different topics. Of course, she had to bring up the unfortunate situation the actress was put in.

To our surprise, Dina took the whole thing very lightly as if it did not bother her at all. However, it was very evident from her words that she felt very upset then. But not knowing what to do about it, she just let it go.

As the host asked her about the ‘Sal3awa‘ reference, she broke into laughter saying how that one completely cracked her up when she first read it.

Younes told the story of when she called El Sherbiny to make sure she’s okay and she herself brought up the reference and made fun of it!

Despite Dina’s cool attitude and nonchalant reaction to the matter, we strongly felt that it really affected her. Why? She basically talked about how-never-minding her own feelings- sorry she felt for her parents.

Dina stressed that her parents raised her to be nice and kind to everyone around her, and not to refer to anything in the world as ‘bad’, let alone ‘Sal3awa’. She continued by saying that the way her parents raised her had backfired on her. Which is why she felt sorry for them!

She even explained that as much as she laughs about these matters, sometimes it goes too far when people shame one’s appearance.

Additionely, at some point in the conversation, while discussing another topic, Dina confessed that she is a very emotional person. So, go figure how did all of that made her feel then, and even now!

Even though Younes tried to avoid bringing up Amr Diab’s name, she still explained how all of this started ever since their relationship was born. Younes then shamed those who do this out of jealousy and unjustified hatred, asking people to just let everyone be. Some of the hurtful comments about Dina questioned how Amr Diab was even attracted to her in the first place, and others were extremely racist.

We’re glad Dina is okay, because we, in no way, support or will ever support cyberbullying. However one can’t help but still feel sorry for what she had to endure. We hope it all gets better with time! What do you guys think about all of this?!

