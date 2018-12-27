And the Egyptian pride keeps on raining!

As 2018 comes to a close end, there’s nothing better than hearing amazing news about our fellow Egyptians’ greatness abroad!

Dina Meshref is a 24-year-old Egyptian table tennis player, born in Canada. Meshref has been literally acing all the tournaments she participated in for quite some time now. And it’s very unfortunate that she doesn’t get the recognition she deserves!

Meshref has won the Africa Top 16 Tournament last March, for the third time as she previously won the 2014 and 2016 editions. Most importantly, she is actually the only player to win the title. Woah!

She debuted in the 2011 Uncle Pop Women’s World Cup in Singapore when she was only 17. She qualified for the tournament six times since then, including the 2018 edition in Chengdu.

Last June, Meshref won the Women’s Singles title at the Mediterranean Games in Spain. The Champion’s best performance is reportedly the one where she beat Yang Xiaoxin, the 2014 and 2016 ITTF World Tour winner. Isn’t that outstanding?

In August, Meshref and a couple of other female table tennis players won the Women’s Team gold at the Arab Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

She was Egypt’s representative at the ITTF Team World Cup in London and the Liebherr 2018 World Team Championships in Halmstad.

Isn’t that just awesome you guys? We couldn’t be more proud of Dina and all the other Egyptian athletes who are raising Egypt’s name high all around the world!

Sources: ITTF