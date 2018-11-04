Rain is falling, bells are ringing, and that is how we already know the holiday season is here! Getting immersed in family gatherings and cozy nights is all that everyone is craving at this period of winter.

Whether you are a fashion enthusiast, a Business hustler, or anything in between The District Mall got all your needs covered!

The District Mall covers the essential pillars of an astronomical outing. For an early bird who is just looking for a quick cup of coffee while enjoying the lively atmosphere, the District includes a wide variety of coffee shops located throughout the mall. Moreover, Shopping with your friends has never been so easy due to the presence of several retailers. On the business level, the District’s business district has developed to accommodate all your company’s needs.

With the new board handing out the E to the true entertainers, they managed to take their visitors through the world in 90 days. If you could not catch up with the StreetVal Indian event, where visitors danced the night away on the magical Indian beats, or The Halloween event, where visitors experienced the Mexican atmosphere of the spiritual event.

Make sure to mark your calendar to attend the Mouled Al Nabawyy on Nov 21, in order to enjoy the oriental themed food and snacks.

For the Christmas Eve, the District’s entertainment team is throwing a New York-themed event that will exhibit massive Christmas tree and decorations where you can experience the Eve as a New Yorker. Not to mention, Eve’s atmosphere will get on fire during the intense live shows with various bands playing your beloved songs.