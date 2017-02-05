Valentine’s Day is almost around the corner, and it’s that time of the year again where you are unable to think of the perfect gift to bring your partner. Fortunately for you though, we came up with a list of DIY gifts that you can easily make for your partner from the comfort of your own home.

1- A Jar of Reasons Why You Love Him/Her

It’s the perfect gift for your partner if you guys are not really into buying expensive gifts, and at the same time you would like to make a statement for him/her this year.

Steps: Basically, all you have to do is bring an empty jar, glue, scissors, ribbons and other embellishments that you might feel are fit.

1. Start wrapping the ribbons around the jar.

2. Cut small sized heart shaped papers.

3. Glue the small hearts and the ribbons on top of the jar.

4. Bring your scrap book and cut the papers in square shaped figures, and write your heart out.

5. Put the papers inside the jar.



2- Heart-Shaped Tea Bags

This is by far the most creative gift you could make for your partner, especially if he’s a big fan of tea like most Egyptians are.

Steps: All you need for this project is Canson paper, filter paper, scissors, a needle and a thread, and tea of any kind; we recommend the one your partner likes the most though.

1. Cut your Canson paper in the shape of a heart. Make sure that you make it in a perfect heart shape because it will be your guide for all the tea bags you make.

2. Take the heart shaped Canson paper and put it on top of two layers of the filter paper.

3. Sew around the heart shaped paper, so that the two filter papers would be sewed together in the shape of a heart.

4. Make sure to leave a part un-sewed so that just before you finish sewing, you can pour the tea inside the filter paper, and continue on sewing to get the perfect heart shape.

5. Finally, cut the residual filter paper left from around the heart.

6. Attach a thread from the very top of the heart.

7. Add to the thread from the other side a tiny cut heart shaped Canson paper so that your partner could hold on to it while dipping his tea bag in his mug.

3- Valentine Snow Globe

Who doesn’t love a snow globe, right? Since snow globes are relatively expensive in Egypt, we present you with a way where you can now do them yourself for your sweet lover.

Steps: For this project, you will need a relatively big jar, Canson paper, straws, cotton, scissors and glue.

1. Clean the jar, and then uncover it.

2. Take the cover and stick cotton onto it (make sure it is made in a way where it looks like snow)

3. Cut the straw into two pieces.

4. Cut the Cansor paper in the shape of a heart. Writing on the heart shaped Canson paper “I love you” in a nice way could be an added bonus.

5. Finally glue the Canson heart to the very top of the straw. Make sure it’s attached from the two sides of the heart.

6. Attach the straws to the snow (Cotton).

7. Cover the jar carefully, making sure that the jar is flipped upside down, and voila you have a snow globe! If you don’t like the cover of the jar, you can always attach a colorful Canson paper on it and wrap it with ribbons (Optional).

4- Sharpie Mugs

If you and your partner are suckers for coffee like every sane couple in the world, then this is the perfect gift for the both of you!

Steps: Believe it or not, all you need for this project is white cups or mugs and a Sharpie. We recommend you choose an oil based paint Sharpie for long lasting results. You can choose one color or more; this project is totally up to your preferences.

1. Start drawing or writing whatever you want. We recommend you practice a couple of times, however, before you actually draw on the mug whatever you choose to write or draw. Try to form some connection between the two mugs through your drawings, so that you can ensure your partner will remember you every time they take a sip from their mug.

2. Leave the mug to dry overnight.

3. Bake the mug in the oven for no less than 30 minutes at 350F. Remember to place the mug in the oven before it heats up and leave it in until the oven cools completely so there won’t be any cracks. For better results, we recommend you bake the mugs for two times.

Tip: Those mugs will always be delicate. Try to handwash them instead of just tossing them in the dishwasher for your convenience, because a dish washer will more often than not ruin the design.

Remember, the most important thing about Valentine’s Day is that you get to celebrate your partner’s existence by your side. However you do on these projects and no matter how they turn out, we’re sure that your partner will most definitely appreciate them. So pick your project, start doing it, and make sure you have fun in the process!