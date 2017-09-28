Everyone who owns an adventurous soul and a spirit consumed by wanderlust has recently shifted this love into exploring the stunning beauty of Egypt and its awe-inspiring landmarks layer by layer.

Dahab, Nuweibaa, Fayoum, Sahl Hashish, El Nuba… the list of travel destinations inside our country is very long, and each of these places is straining at the leash to demonstrate its beauty.

One of the recent campaigns that have taken it upon them to encourage us to feed this wanderlust and uncover all the mesmerizing places in Egypt, is the Domty Challenge.

In a nutshell, the Domty​ ​Challenge​ ​is​ ​a​ ​web series​ ​about ranging over Egypt and challenging your friends into fun and lively activities to know who owe the bravest soul. The challenge is an advocate of youthfulness and adventures.

Three lion hearted contestants had joined the first season of the challenge in Dahab, South Sinai. From wakeboarding, to diving and waterboarding, the three contestants had done it all in the missions to be the victor.

The challenge is not just about winning but also about getting out of yourself, stimulating your heart and meeting new people while discovering Egypt.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to be the next winner of the Domty Challenge in its second season, stay tuned to know how you can participate.

Meanwhile, have a look at the video down below to get a glimpse of the amount of joy and enthusiasm the challenge is about. And who knows where the next season might take us…