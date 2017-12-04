Seeking to accelerate the process for Egyptian visa applicants, the Egyptian government has introduced Egypt eVisa, a new electronic system for travelers seeking tourism, business, or transit visas without the need to visit the Egyptian embassy. The service provides a single entry visa, valid for 30 days.
However, as usual, there’s a catch. Travelers must be citizens of the following countries:
|Australia
|Austria
|Belgium
|Bulgaria
|Canada
|Croatia
|Cyprus
|Czech Republic
|Denmark
|Estonia
|Finland
|France
|Georgia
|Germany
|Greece
|Hungary
|Ireland
|Italy
|Japan
|Latvia
|Lithuania
|Luxembourg
|Macedonia
|Malaysia
|Malta
|Netherlands
|New Zealand
|Norway
|Poland
|Portugal
|Romania
|Russia
|Serbia
|Slovakia
|Slovenia
|South Korea
|Spain
|Sweden
|United Kingdom
|United States
|Ukraine
For more information, you can check their link here https://www.egyptvisa.com/
Here’s to hoping this helps revive the countries Tourism status!