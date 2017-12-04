Seeking to accelerate the process for Egyptian visa applicants, the Egyptian government has introduced Egypt eVisa, a new electronic system for travelers seeking tourism, business, or transit visas without the need to visit the Egyptian embassy. The service provides a single entry visa, valid for 30 days.

However, as usual, there’s a catch. Travelers must be citizens of the following countries:

Australia Austria Belgium Bulgaria Canada
Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia
Finland France Georgia Germany Greece
Hungary Ireland Italy Japan Latvia
Lithuania Luxembourg Macedonia Malaysia Malta
Netherlands New Zealand Norway Poland Portugal
Romania Russia Serbia Slovakia Slovenia
South Korea Spain Sweden United Kingdom United States
Ukraine

 

 

For more information, you can check their link here https://www.egyptvisa.com/

Here’s to hoping this helps revive the countries Tourism status!

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR