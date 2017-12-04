Seeking to accelerate the process for Egyptian visa applicants, the Egyptian government has introduced Egypt eVisa, a new electronic system for travelers seeking tourism, business, or transit visas without the need to visit the Egyptian embassy. The service provides a single entry visa, valid for 30 days.

However, as usual, there’s a catch. Travelers must be citizens of the following countries:

Australia Austria Belgium Bulgaria Canada Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Hungary Ireland Italy Japan Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Macedonia Malaysia Malta Netherlands New Zealand Norway Poland Portugal Romania Russia Serbia Slovakia Slovenia South Korea Spain Sweden United Kingdom United States Ukraine

For more information, you can check their link here https://www.egyptvisa.com/

Here’s to hoping this helps revive the countries Tourism status!