Egypt decided to cut ties with Qatar Monday morning along with several other countries in the gulf including UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. With Saudi Arabia closing off its borders and giving 48 hours for the Qatari ambassador to leave the country.

Joining those four countries also today, were Libya, Yemen and Maldives who also severed ties with Qatar. Each country had its reasons to cut ties with Qatar.

Egypt

Egypt stated that one of the reasons that it decided to cut ties with the Qatari government was because it supported the Muslim Brotherhood which Egypt has designated as terrorist group.

The statement released from Egypt stated the following: “Qatar has promoted al-Qaeda’s ideology, and given support to ISIS and terrorist operations in Sinai. Qatar has insisted on interfering in the internal affairs of Egypt and the countries of the region in a manner that threatens Arab national security and promotes the seeds of sedition and division within the Arab societies.”

Egypt also declared that it will close its airspace and sea ports with Qatar.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has taken this decision as a result of “serious and systematic violations committed by the authorities in Doha over the past years with the aim of creating strife among Saudi internal ranks, undermining its sovereignty and embracing various terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at destabilizing the region.”

Saudi Arabia also accused Qatar of supporting and harboring terrorist groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS and al-Qaeda, by means incitement through its media channels.

“Qatar has also supported the activities of the Iranian-backed terrorist groups in the Qatif province of Saudi Arabia and in neighboring Kingdom of Bahrain. It has also financed, adopted and is harboring extremists who seek to destabilize unity at home and abroad. It has used the media that seeks to fan internal strife. Saudi Arabia has also been made aware that authorities in Doha have supported Houthi militias even after the declaration of the coalition to support the legitimate government in Yemen.”

UAE

A statement from the UAE announced its full support for the Saudi stance towards Qatar, saying the Gulf state has threatened stability and security in the region, and has manipulated and shirked responsibilities and agreements made with the Gulf states.

The UAE has given Qatar’s diplomatic mission in Abu Dhabi 48 hours to leave the country after what it said where “Doha’s several policies which destabilizes the security and stability of the region and manipulates commitments”.

It also warned Qatari citizens they had 14 days to leave the UAE. Citizens from Qatar have also been banned from “even passing through the UAE”.

A statement on UAE’s official news agency WAM’s twitter account said “Emiratis are now banned from visiting or even passing by Qatar at all means”.