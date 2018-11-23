On Wednesday, it was announced that the General Organization for Veterinary Services has approved the export of 4,100 stray dogs and cats to different meat eating countries. It seems that as of this year -for the first time ever- Egypt will officially be a stray dogs and cats exporting country!

Last October, a member of the Egyptian government made a suggestion for the country to start exporting stray dogs and cats to the countries that eat their meat like Korea for example.

The suggestion supposedly came as a ‘solution’ to Egypt’s constant stray dogs and cats’ growth in number. Justifying the export by saying that it’s better than shooting or poisoning the animals.

To our surprise, the suggestion was very quick to get approved as the Ministry of Agriculture is currently getting the animals ready for shipping. Through vaccinations and issuing health certificates.

On another note, Dr. Omar Tamam -Professor of Natural Reserves- at El Sadat university suggested that the purpose of the export could be for beneficial scientific research which will only last for about one or two years. Hmm, like that makes the whole situation any better!

According to Al Masry Al Youm, their sources assure that there are absolutely no existing legal, legitimate or international contraventions that would stop or forbid the export. But does all of that justify it?

How horrible is that? It seems that no one is going to stand up for this extreme animal rights violation! Should we pretend that such act is normal? What a shame! No conscience!!!

Sources: Al Masry Al Youm