Sadly Egyptian legend, actress and singer, Shadia passed away just minutes ago, after being in hospital for a few weeks.

At the age of 86, Ma3boudet el Gamahir, el moodir el 3am, Irma la douce, the women who stole the audience’s heart with her serene voice, made them laugh with her humorous soul, and even made them cry with her incredible performances, left our world today.

Our sincere condolences to her family, and may her beautiful soul rest in peace.