Nancy Kareem, a biotechnology student at Modern Sciences & Arts (MSA) University just paved a whole new path in the science world!

She has developed a new medical technique involving nanotechnology that would allow doctors to leave normal cells alone and target cancer cells only. Her project was chosen by Cancéropôle Grand Sud-Ouest Foundation as one of the top 10 projects of this year.

She will be expected to participate in the “Young Scientists Workshop” that is held in Paris. Our gut feeling is kind of telling us that she won’t be disappointing us, as she is the only participant from the Arab world as a whole.

As a MSA graduate myself, this news makes me proud, and as an Egyptian, it restores my faith in our youth. And as a woman, it empowers me and pushes me to do better.

Nancy, you go girl!