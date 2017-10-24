Last night, the owner of a clothing factory almost got kidnapped while heading to get into his car, in Nasr City. Two armed men, forced him into their car, handcuffed him and drove away. Luckily they were spotted by a family who was riding their car nearby. The family kept on pursuing the kidnappers’ car, screaming and shouting to everyone around them to try and stop them.

After a long chase, many people in the street joined in, and the kidnappers’ car got stopped, the kidnappers got arrested and the man was saved.

The victim turned out to be a thirty years old Syrian, his identity is still unknown, so are the identities of his kidnappers, but some police declarations stated that the kidnappers admitted that they wanted to ask for a ransom from the Syrian guy’s family in order to let him go. Thanks to the family’s bravery, this man is safe.