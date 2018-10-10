For the occasion of the International Day of the Girl, the European Union (EU) Delegation to Egypt participated on Tuesday by naming 17-year-old high school student, Amal Nageh, EU’s representative in Egypt for one day in the ‘Girls Takeover Initiative’.

Amal Nageh has been chosen due to her unique accomplished character especially for her young age. She is a well-rounded, self-confident, effective and positive change maker in her community and has also been vocal about girls’ rights in Egypt, participating in several activities in that respect.

Nageh and Head of the EU Delegation Ambassador Surkoš started the day by visiting the National Council for Childhood and Motherhood (NCCM), where they toured the EU-funded child helpline centre.

“Egypt’s young population is one of the nation’s most valuable assets. Taking into consideration that the majority of the Egyptian population is young, with almost half of them females, we could realize the importance of empowering young women and girls,” said Surkoš to highlight the female contribution in the Egyptian society.

Since 2010, the EU has assigned more than €200m for bilateral programmes with Egypt to support gender equality and promote child rights. €150m of the EU grant targeted child rights in particular, with special attention to gender issues, including girls’ protection from all sources of violence, as well as providing girls with leadership skills.