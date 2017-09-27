By: Mehar Korayem

After the buzz that Mashrou’ Leila’s concert in Cairo Festival created, we all knew that it wasn’t gonna end there. As expected, the damage following has just started when a student attending the concert was arrested and sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment with labor, a 300 pounds release fine and another 6 years monitoring afterwards for the charges of revealing that he is gay during the concert and the incitement to debauchery.

Adding to that, the authorities said that after tracking Mostafa on social media they found out that he revealed himself as gay and that he practices incitement for money.

It doesn’t stop there, they added that the investigations uncovered that he was actually caught with a guy in action after the concert.