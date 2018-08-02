After finally having a zebra in an Egyptian zoo, we all barely held ourexcitement. But lo and behold, the infamous zebra turnout to be, in fact, a donkey.

Mahmoud Sarhan took to the issue to his Facebook account by exposing the donkey con, and the picture went viral in not just Egypt, but internationally as well. In less than just a week, the donkey became the most famous donkey in modern history, that even Trevor Noah spoke about it.

While it did not take a rocket scientist to tell the difference between a zebra and a donkey; it seemed like quite the issue with the Egyptian authorities. Officials kept defending the “Zebra” stating that it is in fact a biological zebra, and haters are going to hate.

One of those who rushed to defend was General Mohamed Sultan; director of private gardens in Cairo. He wholeheartedly defended the fact that the animal was in fact a zebra, although it was incredibly clear that it was not.

In a turn of events, however, General Mohamed Sultan announced that the zebra might actually be a donkey – the donkey con.

The vendor of the animal will also face consequences for deception, and their binding contract will be terminated.

We tried to reach the donkey/zebra in question, but we received no comments.