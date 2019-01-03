A couple of days ago, Egyptian photographer, traveler and visual storyteller, Ahmed Hayman, posted his 2018 highlights on his Instagram stories. And they included a very emotional trip to Nepal.

Hayman basically photographed some people from Nepal and made them some awesome portraits. He then went back to find them and give them their printed pictures. Such a beautiful gesture!

The best thing about this story is people’s reactions to receiving the portraits. They were all joy and smiles. It was just very emotional and incredibly nice!

Seems like Hayman was not the only person with a surprise to deliver though. After he gave out the pictures to some of the people and enjoyed seeing the smiles on the old women and kids’ faces, there was one man that Hayman couldn’t find in his shop. So he got his number and met up with him. What happened after the old man was given his picture is quite amazing!

He basically took Hayman on his bike to show him a nice view of Nepal from the top of a mountain. Not just that, there was a pretty white horse involved and he let Hayman ride it and take his picture! It honestly looked like the man was repaying Hayman for what he did.

How awesome is that? What an amazing story! We’re glad there are people out there who love to draw smiles on other people’s lips and for Hayman, it luckily happens to be his job! (We’re also very proud of our fellow Egyptian for doing that tbh).

IG: Ahmed Hayman