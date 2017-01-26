When told they’re beautiful, each human being reacts differently. However, the one constant is that their eyes light up. Some will turn shy and hide their luminescent faces while with others, you will see a flickering light in their eyes almost immediately.

Egyptian photographer, Mohamed Essam, conducted a project that captures old Egyptian women’s reactions when told that they’re beautiful and the results are soul-stirring. All the pictures will put a smile on your face as you see the subject’s genuine, humble and sweet reactions.

The idea is pretty simple and as you can see from the photos, the results were predictably beautiful what with the heartwarming giggles and all. Projects like this prove that a picture really is worth a thousand words as many stories are packed within these 4 incredible photos.

He might not have intended for his project to be a social experiment but no one can deny that it is.

How do you react when you’re told that you’re beautiful?