When told they’re beautiful, each human being reacts differently. However, the one constant is that their eyes light up. Some will turn shy and hide their luminescent faces while with others, you will see a flickering light in their eyes almost immediately. 

Egyptian photographer, Mohamed Essam, conducted a project that captures old Egyptian women’s reactions when told that they’re beautiful and the results are soul-stirring. All the pictures will put a smile on your face as you see the subject’s genuine, humble and sweet reactions.

16265709_729498453896848_5789035503135082956_n

16266349_729498463896847_765857175041810247_n

Egyptian photographer Captures Women's Reaction When Told That They're Beautiful

16265518_729498450563515_3947073888559575275_n

The idea is pretty simple and as you can see from the photos, the results were predictably beautiful what with the heartwarming giggles and all. Projects like this prove that a picture really is worth a thousand words as many stories are packed within these 4 incredible photos.

He might not have intended for his project to be a social experiment but no one can deny that it is.

How do you react when you’re told that you’re beautiful?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR