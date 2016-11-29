Let’s face it. We grew up watching some pretty weird stuff, no wonder we’re so messed up! The amount of bogus stories the Egyptian drama series have fed us are indescribable! Seriously, what were they thinking?! I don’t think we’ll ever find an answer, but we can sure look back on some of the shows we used to watch and hide our faces in shame.

3a2elat El-7ag Metwaly

The reason they let a show like this even exist is beyond me! What were they trying to teach us? Don’t just marry one person. Instead, marry one really rich lady, wait for her to die, inherit her money and marry 4 more ladies together at the same time!! Because if you’re a woman, no matter how pretty or sophisticated you are, you WILL chase after El-7ag Metwally. You can’t really help it; you’re so obsessed with being his third or fourth wife. SURE!

El-7aqeeqa W El-Sarab

I don’t even know where to begin! Thoraya, the most annoying woman in the world who has tons of money yet zero social status, or her stupid daughter, Mai Ezzeldin, who falls for a wreck of a man who beats her and leaves her when she’s pregnant. Not to mention how when Thoraya finds out, she becomes paralyzed. Sure, we totally bought that!

Ayna Qalby

Honestly, this show was just too much. I mean, Faten was such a self-righteous baby, enough already! Nobody is that good, and the Wesal storyline is so cliché. What message are you trying to send? A woman is nothing without a son or a husband even if she’s successful and rich as hell? Oh, please. Not to mention how they chose to stereotypically portray women and girls as weak creatures who can easily be duped. Touha had to go and love a guy hopelessly and cause a scandal for her family. All that, however, we can try to swallow, but you know what we do not accept? The tape that Farah recorded to bring down her uncle; I mean the whole show is really targeting audience with a very low IQ level.

Ta2er El-7ob

Picture that; Fifi Abdou is depicted in this series as a successful woman who owns a magazine and works as an editor/writer. She meets Azmi, her first lover, and they can’t help but fall crazy in love. The two lovebirds are just too much for any sane person in the world. Seriously, I don’t think anything in the history of the Egyptian drama has ever got us so disgusted with the idea of love as much as this show did. The whole relationship will make you sick. A match made in hell!

Yawmyat Wanees

I have to admit, it was a funny show. It passed on to us a lot of really nice lessons and qualities, but if we really have to think about it, the show didn’t make a lot of sense. Did they honestly expect us to believe that a man is capable of providing for all these children? Even if he was filthy rich, there is just no way all those children would’ve been as respectful and polite as they made them out to be.

Finally, we might be reminiscing about these shows and criticizing them so hard now, but there was a time when they were a big part of our lives. Honestly, we loved them. They are those guilty pleasures we secretly cherish, but cannot tell anyone about.