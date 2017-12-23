Whether during the old days or these modern times of exploding new media, advertising is still the best celebrity maker and builder of dreams. Starring in an advertising campaign can a stepping stone to fame and popularity. Let’s take a trip down memory lane, and watch how the careers of some stars were launched through ads.

Sherine Reda

Our beloved Sherine Reda was only eleven when Tarek Nour, CEO and Founder of Tarek Nour Advertising Agency and a family friend, asked her to join his commercial ad for Lecico. She starred in other commercials like Burger Show Inn, Bon Bon Sima, Tutafita Sima and many others. After graduating from college, she co-starred el fawazir with Medhat Salah, and then her acting career kicked off.

Yasmine Abd El-Aziz

The comedian Yasmine Adb El Aziz ventured into the commercial business at the young age of fifteen. She appeared in the Faragala commercial, Kodak and Cadbury Star. She later got a recommendation to join Samira Ahmed’s TV series “Imra2ah Mn Zaman El-Hob“, and she eventually got the role. (P.S The girl in yellow is Mais Hemdan)

Mohamed Farrag

We first met the talented star Mohamed Farrag when he appeared in Etisalat’s creative ad, ‘Maran Bo2ak‘. He caught the eye of the audience and made us all laugh. At the same time he was starring in a play called “Kahwah Sada” directed by Khaled Galal. Following that, he started to join movies, and the rest is history.

Ghada Adel

The one and only Ghada Adel was born in Libya to two Egyptian parents. Upon graduating from college in Benghazi, she returned back to Egypt. Magdy El Hawary, now her husband, first introduced her to the Egyptian audience in NEC Telimasr ad. She also appeared in one of Hany Shaker’s music clips, before getting her first acting role in ‘Zizenia’.