‘’The Egyptian startup is connecting women in danger with saviors in nearby locations through a voice order. All you have to do is say the word ‘’RESCUE’’, and help shall come in no time.’’

Founder, Shadw Helal, a fourth year Egyptian medicine student, and her partner Doaa Said, a fifth year Egyptian Dentistry student, gathered a team of college student geeks and geniuses to make that application come to life.

It all started when a friend of Shadw’s called her one day whispering in terror that 3 men were following her in a deserted road. She literally felt that it was the end of her and paced up till she got away, but anything could’ve happened.

Inspired by the terror from this particular incident, the idea was to provide safety and security for women at any place and any time at the utter of a single word! It doesn’t have to depend on having a relative or a friend nearby; complete strangers would do the part.

99.3% of Egyptian women have experienced sexual harassment at some point; rape cases are on the rise.

‘’It’s time for us to do something about it. Women have the right to walk on the streets with no fear, feeling safe and secure in every step. We plan to deliver that to women in Egypt at any place and any time,’’ says Shadw.

The application is currently in the prototyping process, and the startup is joining local and international competitions for a chance of incubation and funding.

The app will be free of charge for app users when launched for now, expecting to add a monthly cost for an elite section of the app. They are currently competing at two startup and entrepreneurship competitions and seeking sponsorships.

They believe that the right for women’s safety shouldn’t come at a price; that’s why the future monthly fees are going to be very symbolic and affordable yet can still sustain the support for running the application.

By: Shadw Helal