Egyptian Student Dies after being in coma, Nottingham, UK

Earlier this month, Egyptian student Maryam Mustafa Abdel Salam was beaten, dragged 20 meters in public, and severely assaulted by 10 British girls in Nottingham, UK. Managing to escape, Maryam was helped on a bus by a young man, but was tracked down by the girls and beaten again until she lost consciousness. Maryam was rushed to the hospital and remained in a coma for a week.

After brutal abuse, Maryam did not survive the attack and sadly died.

We offer severe condolences to Maryam’s family back in Cairo, may she rest in peace.

We still await a response from the Egyptian Embassy in London.