When it comes to pronunciations, Egyptians follow no manual:

1. The Tea Cup

Some say “Fengal“; others say “Fengan“, and we’re lost in between.

2. Right

Is it “Yemin” or “Lemin“? Nobody knows!

3. Also

“Bardo” or “Bardak“?

4. There are two teams when it comes to plural…

Team 1: “Shanabat” & “Takseyat”

Team 2 :”Shenebah” & “Tokosah”

5. The Turtle

“Sol7efah” or “So7lefah“! An Unsolved mystery!!

6. The Side

“2o2af 3ala Ganb” or “2o2af 3ala Gamb“???

7. There are two teams who say some words differently

Team “Zalabeyah” VS. Team “Lo2met El 2adi”

Team “Tamatem” VS. Team “2outa”

8. The Cover

Is it “Koverta” or “Koberta“?

9. The Gas Station

Do you fuel your car at the “Benzina” or the “Benzima“?

10. Undershirt

Is what we wear underneath our clothes a “Fanela” or a “Fanena“?

10. Orange

Do you eat “Borto2an” or “Borto2al“, also is the colour “Borto2ani” or “Borto2ali“?

11. Apple

Did Adam eat a “Tofa7a” or “Tefa7a“?

12. Mandarine

There is a whole bunch of teams on this one: “Yostafandy” “Ostafandy” “Youssefy” “Youssef Affandy“, and some prefer to just say “Mandarine”.

Got any to add to the list?

