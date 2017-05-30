Written by Shereen Gaber

The popularity of reality TV has been on the rise for the last few years. And it spikes during Ramadan, with fake prank shows like the ones hosted by Ramez Galal and Hany Ramzy being a particular enjoyment for Egyptians. Some Egyptians realize that these shows are fake but continue to watch them anyway, while others actually believe that they’re real.

But why exactly do Egyptians love this kind of shows? For one, they’re very mind numbing. Shows like this have no point really, and just take the viewers’ minds off of depressing events going on in the real world. It’s one of the easiest forms of escapism. You might still find yourself compelled to ask if they want to escape reality for a while, then why don’t they do something more interesting or engaging like reading or painting? That’s because they don’t want to exert any effort. Simple as that. Egyptians consider this kind of shows to be like an off switch for their brain. They don’t have to think or worry about what’s going on in the real world, whether it’s their own world or the one that lies beyond their homes.

People don’t want to think about wars or famine or debt or any other worldly problems. They want their brains to take a break and this is what these shows do for them. It’s not a TV show with an interesting plot where people have to think about what’s going to happen or why it’s happening; that still requires some thought as well and it’s just what they’re trying to avoid. They don’t want to solve riddles and puzzles.

Prank shows seem to be the trend now. However, they stopped being funny years ago and now they just revolve around scaring the hell out of their guests. And it seems to be even more enjoyable if the guests are celebrities. Why is that? Egyptians seem to particularly enjoy seeing more fortunate people having a difficult time; it gives them a sense of superiority. This doesn’t include all Egyptians, of course, but people are becoming crueler and crueler than before. They enjoy seeing others suffering and having a rough time.

Years ago, prank shows used to be funny and harmless and didn’t involve scaring people to death. Scaring someone with a fake snake is very different from making them think they’re going to die. It seems that each year these reality and prank shows are getting more fake and even more heartless and yet, Egyptians still tend to enjoy them.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to escape reality for 45 minutes, it’s human nature, but it doesn’t have to be like this. Fake reality TV can be a guilty pleasure and a way to take a break, but there can also be other ways like reading a light book or even just listening to some music. This way, you’re not only using your time more wisely but you’re also feeding your soul.